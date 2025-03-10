HE'S BACK! Pogba suspension ends in less than 24 hours

Paul Pogba is officially a viable player again from Tuesday.

The former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder will complete his nine month doping ban at midnight tonight, March 10. From Tuesday, Pogba will be free to play again.

The France international saw a four-year ban slashed to 18 months on appeal before Christmas.

Pogba was released from his contract by Juve earlier this season and is now free to find himself a new club.

Now 31, Pogba has been linked with Olympique Marseille and also teams in MLS and the Saudi Pro League since his appeal was successful.