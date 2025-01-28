Griezmann informs Atletico Madrid of exit decision

Tribal Football
Antoine Griezmann has informed Atletico Madrid management he wants to leave at the end of the season.

While he still has 18 months to run on his current deal, Griezmann has told Atletico chiefs this will be his last season with the club, says OkDiario.

While Atletico may offer the veteran a free transfer, the striker would be happy if Atletico were to secure a transfer fee for his sale.

It is unlikely the 33 year-old Frenchman will move within Europe, with the MLS the most likely destination once he departs from Madrid.

However, Griezmann also hasn't ruled out hanging up the boots this summer.

