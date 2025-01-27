Besiktas to make move for Atletico Madrid striker Sorloth

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Besiktas are eyeing Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth.

Fanatik says Besiktas have been recommended Sörloth by their new coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Turkish giants are looking for a new striker - and loaning Sörloth for the rest of the season has been identified as an option.

However, Atlético Madrid are not interested in such an option.

Sörloth's contract with the Spanish giants extends until the summer of 2028.

