Friendly fire! Suarez BITES Inter Miami teammate Alba in LAFC melee

Former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been filmed biting Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba in an on-field clash.

Inter were facing MLS rivals LAFC in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarter-final when a melee between the teams was sparked.

Suarez was in the middle of the push-and-shove and was seen biting the hand of Alba - by mistake - which left the fullback grimacing in pain.

Uruguay great Suarez has a history of biting incidents, including the 2014 World Cup when he clashed with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini. He also bit down on Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic 12 months earlier when playing for Liverpool.