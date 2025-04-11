Lionel Messi close to agreeing new deal with Inter Miami
The Argentinian's North American adventure will continue. This Friday, The Athletic revealed that Inter Miami are close to securing the renewal of the Argentinian star, whose contract expires at the end of the calendar year.
The same source reveals that talks between all parties are advanced and that only a few details need to be ironed out to make it official. A renewal that takes on added symbolism, as it means Messi will be playing in the inaugural year of Miami Freedom Park, Inter Miami's new home that won't open until 2026.
Signed in July 2023, Messi has 42 goals and 21 assists in 48 games. He helped the team win the Supporter's Shield last season - for the best regular season record - which guaranteed their presence in the Club World Cup, where they will face FC Porto, Al Ahly and Palmeiras.