Ex-Barcelona coach Xavi considered at Inter Miami

Carlos Volcano
Former Barcelona coach Xavi is being linked with Inter Miami job.

The MLS franchise are seeking a new coach after the sudden resignation of Tata Martino.

Ole says Xavi is an early favourite for the post.

At Inter, Xavi would be reunited with Barca identities Leo Messi, Sergi Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

Another contender for the job is Argentina U21 coach and former Barca defender Javier Mascherano.

 

