Inter Miami midfielder Busquets crowns Casado: Spectacular for Barcelona

Inter Miami midfielder Sergi Busquets is delighted seeing Marc Casado prove himself at Barcelona.

The midfielder has been given his chance by Barca coach Hansi Flick this season and is now in the Spain squad for the first time.

"He surprised us a lot. We already knew he was very good because I knew him from training and from my last year at Barça," said Busquets on Cadena Cope.

"Casadó is playing at a superlative, spectacular level, moving the team and also giving assists."

He added on Flick's Barca: "They are playing very attractively and very quickly.

"It's a somewhat different style."

