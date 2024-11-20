Real Betis striker Roque: Barcelona move rushed, but...

Vitor Roque felt he didn't have time to adapt at Barcelona last season.

Roque joined Barca in January from Athletico Paranaense and is now on-loan with Real Betis.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Sport: “Yes (joining Barcelona was rushed). The truth is that I was in Brazil and I didn’t know if I was going to come or not. I found out that I was going to come to Spain about a week before, I was on vacation, I didn’t know it.

"And when I arrived I had few opportunities, I didn’t have time to adapt either. The truth is that I have had some bad moments there, but they serve as a learning experience. I’m very happy to have been at Barcelona.

"The things I’ve learned there help me today and I’m very happy.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play