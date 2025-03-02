De Bruyne makes definitive decision on Man City future

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Kevin de Bruyne is prepared to play on with Manchester City next season - even if it means in a reduced role.

The Belgium attacker, now 33, is off contract at the end of the season.

A move to new MLS franchise San Diego FC has been mooted for De Bruyne next  season,

However, De Bruyne wants to be part of Belgium's World Cup campaign next year and feels his best chance of being at the top of his game for the tournament is by remaining with City, says the Mirror.

City will offer De Bruyne a new 12 month deal before the end of the season, though it will include a hefty reduction in wages.

De Bruyne is currently on £375,000-a-week and City will seek an agreement for around £150,000-a-week.

