Charlotte superkid Berchimas set for Man Utd trials

American teen Nifama Berchimas is set for trials with Manchester United next week.

The Charlotte prospect, 16, has already made his senior MLS debut and is considered one of the most promising forwards in the United States.

Givemesport says Berchimas will undergo a trial with United next week.

In 2022, Berchimas was on trial at Bayern Munich.

Berchimas has so far played three games in MLS, while for Charlotte's second team he has 31 appearances, with seven goals.