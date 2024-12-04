Man Utd's Amorim targeting Bayern Munich midfielder in major January move

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is believed to be targeting another Bayern Munich player.

The Red Devils have made a lot of signings from the German club in recent months.

Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt both arrived in the summer, but they could soon be joined by another.

Per Sky Sports Germany, United are hoping to bring midfielder Konrad Laimer to Old Trafford.

New boss Amorim sees Laimer as the ideal midfielder for his 3-4-3 formation.

He is a pass master who can also put in a tackle, while he is a high-energy player.

 

