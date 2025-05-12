Beckham hits back at Minnesota's comments after Inter Miami defeat: Show a little respect

Inter Miami owner David Beckham has told Minnesota United to show some respect after their comfortable win over his side at the weekend.

Miami were comfortably beaten 4-1 by Minnesota United at the weekend which was the first time Miami have lost by three goals or more since the arrival of Lionel Messi in 2023. The Argentina international got on the scoresheet but his goal was not enough to stop his side from suffering their fourth defeat in their last five matches.

Minnesota's social media team was keen to celebrate the victory as they posted a picture of celebrations accompanied by the caption 'Pink Phony Club', a play on words on Chappell Roan's song and a reference to Miami’s home kit. Beckham was quick to reply to the post and commented:

“Show a little respect @mnufc be elegant in triumph.”

Miami boss Javier Mascherano has now suffered five defeats since taking over in January and admitted that his side must do better as their form continues to slump.

"It's a tough loss for us. We knew Minnesota could hurt us in this way, in transitions, on set pieces, and they hurt us in the way we had prepared for the game.

"That's what worries me the most. If the players drop their levels, clearly the responsibility falls on me. All on me.

"If the coach does not convince them or transmit what he is looking for, all the responsibility falls on the coach."