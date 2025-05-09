Mascherano responds to reports of Messi’s recent frustration

Lionel Messi has seemed frustrated in Inter Miami's recent matches, and manager Javier Mascherano shared his thoughts on the captain's current mindset.

Despite a 4-1 home win against the New York Red Bulls, where the Argentine star scored, the Barcelona great had previously shown frustration over the team’s three-game losing streak.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Leo is a competitive beast - it’s normal," Mascherano told the media.

"Those of us who’ve known him for a long time understand how demanding he is, not only with himself but also with those around him."

Inter Miami are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 21 points, and a win over Minnesota could propel them back toward the top of the standings.