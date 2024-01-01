Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer talks up MLS option: But Saudi...?

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer admits a move to MLS could be on.

Neuer has no interest in continuing his career in Qatar or Saudi Arabia, but is attracted by the United States.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I have always wanted to play at the highest level. I have considered this option throughout my career; I have always had requests and offers," Neuer tells Die Welt.

"But I knew that Bayern was the best place for me thanks to the environment and the squad. There has never been a club where I have had more fun. But you should never say never: I wouldn't move to Saudi Arabia or Qatar.

'If anything, MLS could be an option. I have spoken to Bastian Schweinsteiger, who played there, but you have to think it through carefully. In addition, they play a lot on artificial grass there, which is not ideal for a goalkeeper."