Man Utd midfielder Casemiro fields Bayern Munich offer, but...

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been in talks with Bayern Munich since the end of last season.

Trivela says Casemiro has been in talks with Bayern, but has since rejected their proposal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bayern's offer fell short of what Brazil midfielder is seeking to leave Old Trafford.

Casemiro is also attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer.

He is prepared to leave Old Trafford - but only if it makes financial sense.