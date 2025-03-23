Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann in talks with LAFC

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is in talks with LAFC.

While he has a year to run on his contract, Griezmann has an agreement with Atletico that he can leave for nothing at the end of this season.

Relevo says he is now in talks with LAFC about a move to MLS.

At LAFC, Griezmann will be reunited with fellow France World Cup winners Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud.

Griezmann has long admitted he'd like to play in the USA before hanging up the boots.