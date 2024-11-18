Atletico Madrid prepare to lose senior trio

Atletico Madrid are set to lose three senior players at season's end.

Relevo says Axel Witsel and César Azpilicueta could all be allowed to come off contract at the end of the season.

Atletico are likely to decide against offering either player new terms.

Antoine Griezmann's deal runs to 2026, but he could be granted a free transfer next summer.

A move to MLS is mooted for the Frenchman, where Los Angeles FC are keen.

