Atletico Madrid chiefs draw up Simeone replacement plan

Atletico Madrid chiefs are drawing up a succession plan for Diego Simeone.

Relevo says Atlético Madrid have started looking for a possible replacement for the Argentine.

That work started five months ago in preparation of Simeone choosing to step aside.

Atlético Madrid sense a certain fatigue in Simeone and it is possible that the parties go their separate ways at the end of the season.

It may happen that Simeone voluntarily resigns or that the parties agree that it is best to end the collaboration.

It's suggested Simeone is not as close to the players as before. Management now expect that the coach will leave sooner rather than later.

Jürgen Klopp has always been highly regarded within Atlético Madrid and Fernando Torres is also one of the favourites to replace Simeone.

Torres is currently Atletico B coach. Luis Enrique (PSG) and Mauricio Pochettino (USA) are also candidates.

