Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Amorim clear to lead Man Utd training on Monday
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants

Atletico Madrid chiefs draw up Simeone replacement plan

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid chiefs draw up Simeone replacement plan
Atletico Madrid chiefs draw up Simeone replacement planLaLiga
Atletico Madrid chiefs are drawing up a succession plan for Diego Simeone.

Relevo says Atlético Madrid have started looking for a possible replacement for the Argentine.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That work started five months ago in preparation of Simeone choosing to step aside.

Atlético Madrid sense a certain fatigue in Simeone and it is possible that the parties go their separate ways at the end of the season.

It may happen that Simeone voluntarily resigns or that the parties agree that it is best to end the collaboration.  

It's suggested Simeone is not as close to the players as before. Management now expect that the coach will leave sooner rather than later.

Jürgen Klopp has always been highly regarded within Atlético Madrid and Fernando Torres is also one of the favourites to replace Simeone.

Torres is currently Atletico B coach. Luis Enrique (PSG) and Mauricio Pochettino (USA) are also candidates.

 

 

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store

Mentions
LaLigaSimeone DiegoTorres FernandoKlopp JurgenPochettino MauricioAtl. MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Guti: I urged Real Madrid to sign these two Chelsea players as youngsters
Atletico Madrid winger Bri pens new deal
LaLiga trio tracking Norwich winger Sainz