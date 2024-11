Atletico Madrid winger Diego Bri has signed a new deal.

Bri has penned terms to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 22 year-old has recovered from a broken collarbone suffered earlier this season.

Bri said, "I am very happy to renew with Atlético Madrid.

"Since I arrived here, personally and sportingly, everything has gone great and I hope that it will be the same for the coming years."