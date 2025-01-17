Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to contact Sporting CP in attempt to sign Gyokeres
Man Utd boss Amorim explains holding back Garnacho: He has talent, but...
Amorim wants to keep young Man Utd star and rejects idea of a loan
Man Utd raise Garnacho's price after rejecting major Napoli bid

Chicago Fire move for Al-Hilal superstar Neymar

Ansser Sadiq
Chicago Fire move for Al-Hilal superstar Neymar
Chicago Fire move for Al-Hilal superstar NeymarSaudi Arabia 2034
Talks are taking place between the relevant parties to bring Brazil striker Neymar to Major League Soccer.

The former Paris-Saint Germain and Barcelona attacker is presently at Al-Hilal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Saudi Pro League club are ready to cut their losses on Neymar, who has barely played due to various injuries in the past two years.

Per the BBC, the 32-year-old former Barcelona and PSG star will be a free agent and may be heading to Chicago Fire.

The American club are eager to get a deal done, but are working out how to do it financially.

MLS teams have limited spending power, especially on players who command huge salaries.

Mentions
MLSNeymarPSGBarcelonaChicago FireLaLigaSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Kessie on Al-Ahli teammate Gabri: He could play for Barcelona
Kansas rival Alaves, Leganes for Barcelona midfielder Hernandez
Juventus chief Giuntoli admits admiration for Araujo and Kolo Muani