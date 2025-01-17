Chicago Fire move for Al-Hilal superstar Neymar

Talks are taking place between the relevant parties to bring Brazil striker Neymar to Major League Soccer.

The former Paris-Saint Germain and Barcelona attacker is presently at Al-Hilal.

However, the Saudi Pro League club are ready to cut their losses on Neymar, who has barely played due to various injuries in the past two years.

Per the BBC, the 32-year-old former Barcelona and PSG star will be a free agent and may be heading to Chicago Fire.

The American club are eager to get a deal done, but are working out how to do it financially.

MLS teams have limited spending power, especially on players who command huge salaries.