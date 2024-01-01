Tribal Football
Mbeumo: I joined Brentford knowing nothing about them!
Bryan Mbeumo admits he joined Brentford knowing nothing about the club.

Before he switched from Ligue 2 Troyes in the summer of 2019, Mbeumo admits he knew little about the Bees.

He told the Telegraph, "To be completely honest, I had never heard of Brentford before they contacted me.

"But when I met Thomas (Frank, manager), I think he knew where I wanted to go.

"They had seen 28 of my 35 games in Ligue 2. They really wanted me."

Mbeumo has a deal with Brentford to 2026. 

