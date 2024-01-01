Brentford boss Frank coy over Denmark talks

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is coy over interest in the Denmark job.

The Dane has long admitted taking the national team job was a career ambition of his.

Speaking with Viaplay, Frank said: "Of course, you know as well as I do that there are many rumours out there - and you shouldn't trust everything.

"But regardless, I don't comment on whether I have been contacted or not..."

After six years at Brentford, Frank admits that he is "of course thinking about what will happen in the future"', but at the same time makes it clear that he is very happy at the London club.