Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
Man Utd midfielder injured during international break ahead of Brentford clash

Brentford boss Frank coy over Denmark talks

Brentford boss Frank coy over Denmark talks
Brentford boss Frank coy over Denmark talksAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is coy over interest in the Denmark job.

The Dane has long admitted taking the national team job was a career ambition of his.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking with Viaplay, Frank said: "Of course, you know as well as I do that there are many rumours out there - and you shouldn't trust everything.

"But regardless, I don't comment on whether I have been contacted or not..."

After six years at Brentford, Frank admits that he is "of course thinking about what will happen in the future"', but at the same time makes it clear that he is very happy at the London club. 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrentfordFrank ThomasFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brentford boss Frank eases Man City, Man Utd rumours
Frank says he is "very happy at Brentford" despite links to Man City job
Onana the rule? Why Ten Hag & Man Utd's summer signings deserve a little longer to prove themselves