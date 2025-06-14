REVEALED: Pogba and Monaco 'days away' from agreement

Former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is now in talks about resuming his career in France with AS Monaco.

Having served his doping ban, Pogba has been preparing himself to return to top-level football for the past three months.

BBC Sport says talks between Pogba and Monaco have now reached their final stretch, with an agreement expected in the coming days.

Pogba is due to sign an initial two-year contract and will be ready for the start of Monaco's preseason training.

The France World Cup winner saw an initial four-year doping ban cut to 18 months late, last year. His contract with Juventus was mutually terminated in January.

Pogba has been free to resume his playing career since March.