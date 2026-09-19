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Watch: Liam Rosenior celebrates in front of Strasbourg fans after Paris FC's win

Watch: Liam Rosenior celebrates in front of Strasbourg fans after Paris FC's win
Watch: Liam Rosenior celebrates in front of Strasbourg fans after Paris FC's winREUTERS

Ex-Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior was seen celebrating in front of his former fans after current side Paris FC's 2-1 Ligue 1 win on Saturday (September 19).

The game at the Stade Jean Bouin marked the first time Rosenior met his former club since leaving to join Chelsea back in January.

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Rosenior’s current side came out as 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Ilan Kebbal and Pablo Pagis, continuing their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season.

A late Mamadou Mbow own goal made things a little tense heading into the final few minutes of the game, but it turned out to be nothing more than a consolation.

After the game, Rosenior was seen celebrating in front of his former club’s fans. Lucas Hogsberg then went to tell him to stop before things got out of hand.

Speaking to reporters after the game, he described it as: "My way of celebrating is a message for a portion of the supporters who never wanted my success at Strasbourg"

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Ligue 1Liam RoseniorStrasbourgParis FC

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