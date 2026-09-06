Sublime Sinayoko makes Paris FC history with late win over Marseille

Lassine Sinayoko is heralded by his Paris FC teammates after his goal

There was late penalty drama as Lassine Sinayoko’s spot kick sealed Paris FC’s first-ever victory at Stade Velodrome in beating Marseille 3-2.

The visitors made an electric start as Sinayoko silenced the home crowd by sliding home Luca Koleosho’s inviting cross after just 25 seconds.

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That was the fastest Ligue 1 goal in over two years, but their advantage did not last long. Amine Gouiri levelled with his third of the campaign just six minutes later, when he capitalised on an Adama Camara slip and tucked into the bottom corner from close range.

Marseille then saw Angel Gomes have a long-range drive pushed to safety, but they were behind again by the 19th minute.

Pablo Pagis whipped in a vicious delivery that was met by Sinayoko, whose towering header took a deflection on its way past the goalkeeper.

Undeterred, Timothy Weah was denied an instant equaliser when his strike was saved, while Igor Paixao’s dipping free-kick clipped the bar.

The final chance of the half came at the other end though, with Sinayoko breaking free and testing Jeffrey de Lange.

Marseille - Paris FC momentum Flashscore

It had been an action-packed 45 minutes, and the drama continued after the break as Ilan Kebbal was denied by de Lange and Koleosho’s backheel rolled wide. And those misses proved crucial when Gouiri clinically smashed an angled volley into the far corner after possession bounced his way just inside the six-yard box.

The Algerian was now chasing his fourth career treble, and manager Bruno Genesio will have been left wishing it was the striker in possession when Gomes was sent clean through on goal, only to stand on the ball.

But Kevin Trapp was soon menaced by Marseille’s MVP again, with Gouiri forcing a strong, sprawling save from the goalkeeper after being picked out by Keyliane Abdallah, while Pierre Lees-Melou struck a daisy cutter narrowly wide from 25 yards at the other end.

A draw was probably a fair reflection of the evening’s entertainment, but Paris FC would take home the three points. Moses Simon’s shot struck the arm of CJ Egan-Riley, and VAR intervened to award a penalty that Sinayoko calmly stepped up to take, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to complete his first professional hat-trick.

Defeat for Marseille is their second of the campaign, whereas Liam Rosenior’s side remain unbeaten after three matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lassine Sinayoko (Paris FC)

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