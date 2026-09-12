Monaco return to Ligue 1 summit after deserved draw with in-form Strasbourg

Monaco remain on top of Ligue 1 despite a 1-1 draw at the Stade de la Meinau against a Strasbourg side that have now picked up seven points from their last three games.

Ligue 1 leaders Monaco found it tough going at Strasbourg in the early stages of this game, and failed to put a single effort on target in the opening 20 minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Their woes were compounded when Anis Soubeir had to be helped from the field, and though the visitors had the lion’s share of possession, Pape Diop and Gio Reyna continued to frustrate Monaco, consistently breaking up their patterns of play in the midfield areas.

Strasbourg were even more effective after the half-hour mark, and could count themselves unlucky not to be a goal to the good when Gessime Yassine swept his left-footed shot from 12 yards out wide of the post.

Key match stats Flashscore

It was one of five unanswered efforts, with the hosts in the ascendancy as half-time approached, with Filip Jorgensen having hardly been troubled in the Strasbourg goal.

Just six minutes into the second half, the hosts’ pressure finally paid off, as Sadibou Sane – who had posted a perfect 100% pass completion to that point – completely misjudged the flight of a free-kick and headed the ball past his own keeper to give Strasbourg the lead.

Monaco almost enjoyed an instant riposte, though, as Jorgensen then pulled off an acrobatic one-handed save to turn Paris Brunner’s powerful header onto the post.

Both sides cancelled each other out for long periods until Brunner unleashed an unstoppable 30-yard effort into the top corner after a driving run from midfield.

And with the momentum on their side, Monaco looked to have won it in the 87th minute but were denied thanks to an offside decision.

The eventual draw means that Strasbourg have still only lost one of their last eight Ligue 1 home games that have been played on a Saturday (W5, D2), whilst Filipe Luis’ side will have to be content with having dropped points and not having won a game for the first time in 2026/27.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lamine Camara (Monaco)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore!