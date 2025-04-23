Man Utd 'one step away' from signing son of a gun Kana-Biyik

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United are on the brink of clinching a deal for Le Havre prospect Enzo Kana-Biyik.

L'Equipe says United are in advanced talks to sign the teen, with an agreement only a step away.

The 18-year-old attacking prospect has scored nine goals in 17 games for the U19 team this season. He is yet to make his first team debut for Le Havre.

United are said to be in advanced negotiations with Kana-Biyik's representatives. However, Le Havre has not yet given up hope of signing a new contract with Kana-Biyik.

The talent is the son of former Cameroonian national team star André Kana-Biyik.

