Sunderland set to sign Atletico Madrid defender

Sunderland are reportedly set to complete the signing of Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The Premier League new boys are wasting no time in the transfer window as they seek to cement their place in the English top-flight in the coming season.

Following the signing of Habib Diarra from French side Strasbourg, they now look set to add Reinildo, 31, to their ranks.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the left-back will sign a two-year deal with Sunderland who are looking to add experience.

Reinildo has largely been a backup for Atletico Madrid, making 103 appearances across all competitions throughout his three-year spell with the club.