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Sunderland's deal for Toulouse youngster Dayann Methalie in danger of collapse

Sunderland's deal for Toulouse youngster Dayann Methalie in danger of collapse
Sunderland's deal for Toulouse youngster Dayann Methalie in danger of collapseDPPI, DPPI Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Sunderland's deal to sign young Toulouse defender Dayann Methalie is reportedly on the verge of collapsing.

According to Sky Sports News, the 20-year-old failed part of his Sunderland medical, which took place over the last 24 hours, and additional tests are now required.

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Sunderland had agreed a £25.7m deal on Sunday to sign Methalie from Toulouse, beating off some serious competition for his services.

It’s understood the left-back will now return to France and await what happens next with the deal now on the verge of collapsing.

Methalie became a first-team regular for the French club last season having come through the youth ranks, making 31 appearances across all competitions.

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Dayann MethalieSunderlandToulouseLigue 1Premier LeagueFootball transfers

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