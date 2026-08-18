Sunderland's deal to sign young Toulouse defender Dayann Methalie is reportedly on the verge of collapsing.

According to Sky Sports News, the 20-year-old failed part of his Sunderland medical, which took place over the last 24 hours, and additional tests are now required.

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Sunderland had agreed a £25.7m deal on Sunday to sign Methalie from Toulouse, beating off some serious competition for his services.

It’s understood the left-back will now return to France and await what happens next with the deal now on the verge of collapsing.

Methalie became a first-team regular for the French club last season having come through the youth ranks, making 31 appearances across all competitions.