Strasbourg step up interest in Lausanne defender Karim Sow

The 23-year-old Swiss centre-back is understood to be one of the players on Strasbourg’s radar.
According to Foot Mercato, Sow is very high on the Alsatian club’s shortlist. Valued at between €4 million and €5 million, he has also attracted reported interest from Borussia Monchengladbach, Ipswich Town and Hull City.
Sow developed at Young Boys before joining Lausanne, where he signed his first professional contract in 2021.
Following a loan spell at Stade Nyonnais in 2023-24, he established himself as a regular starter for Lausanne.
The Payerne-born defender made 40 appearances across all competitions in 2025-26, starting all 31 league games he played.