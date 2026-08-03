Chelsea have confirmed young defender Genesis Antwi has joined sister club Strasbourg on loan for 2026-27.

The highly rated 19-year-old has made two appearances for Chelsea’s first team, both during their 2024-25 Conference League winning campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having come up through the club’s youth ranks, Chelsea have now deemed Antwi ready for regular first-team action, confirming he has joined Strasbourg on loan for the coming season.

Antwi’s move to Strasbourg marks the 14th deal between the two sister clubs since the start of last season and isn’t expected to be the last.

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is expected to make the move from London to Strasbourg following the return of Mike Penders to Chelsea.