Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

DONE DEAL: Chelsea send youngster Genesis Antwi on loan to Strasbourg

DONE DEAL: Chelsea send youngster Genesis Antwi on loan to Strasbourg
DONE DEAL: Chelsea send youngster Genesis Antwi on loan to StrasbourgMATHIAS BERGELD/BILDBYRĹN / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Chelsea have confirmed young defender Genesis Antwi has joined sister club Strasbourg on loan for 2026-27.

The highly rated 19-year-old has made two appearances for Chelsea’s first team, both during their 2024-25 Conference League winning campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Having come up through the club’s youth ranks, Chelsea have now deemed Antwi ready for regular first-team action, confirming he has joined Strasbourg on loan for the coming season.

Antwi’s move to Strasbourg marks the 14th deal between the two sister clubs since the start of last season and isn’t expected to be the last.

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is expected to make the move from London to Strasbourg following the return of Mike Penders to Chelsea.

Mentions
Genesis AntwiChelseaStrasbourgPremier LeagueLigue 1Football transfers

Related Articles

Returning Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in line for Strasbourg loan

Chelsea complete signing of Strasbourg star Valentin Barco

Chelsea make serious move for Danny Welbeck who is "keen" on the switch this summer