Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is reportedly closing in on a loan move to sister clubs Strasbourg.

The 24-year-old joined Chelsea from Villareal back in 2024, but a number of high-profile mistakes meant he has been unable to cement his place as their number one.

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Jorgensen has been targeted by new Strasbourg boss Hugo Oliveira, who wanted a ball-playing goalkeeper after Mike Penders returned to Stamford Bridge after his own loan stint.

According to BBC Sport, the ‘keeper is now ready to make the move in a bid to revive his career with regular first-team football.

His move to Strasbourg would make an incredible 15th move between the two clubs and the second this week after youngster Genesis Antwi also joined on loan.