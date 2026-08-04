Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Chelsea 'keeper Filip Jorgensen set for Strasbourg loan

Chelsea 'keeper Filip Jorgensen set for Strasbourg loan
Chelsea 'keeper Filip Jorgensen set for Strasbourg loanKent Rasmussen / Gonzales Photo / Profimedia

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is reportedly closing in on a loan move to sister clubs Strasbourg.

The 24-year-old joined Chelsea from Villareal back in 2024, but a number of high-profile mistakes meant he has been unable to cement his place as their number one.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jorgensen has been targeted by new Strasbourg boss Hugo Oliveira, who wanted a ball-playing goalkeeper after Mike Penders returned to Stamford Bridge after his own loan stint.

According to BBC Sport, the ‘keeper is now ready to make the move in a bid to revive his career with regular first-team football.

His move to Strasbourg would make an incredible 15th move between the two clubs and the second this week after youngster Genesis Antwi also joined on loan.

Mentions
Filip JorgensenStrasbourgChelseaPremier LeagueLigue 1Football transfers