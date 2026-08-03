Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is reportedly in line to join sister club Strasbourg on loan following the end of his doping ban.

The 25-year-old has been cleared to return to football immediately following a resolution to his four-year doping ban with an agreement between the player, the English FA, and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

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Mudryk hasn’t played a game since the 2-0 victory against Heidenheim in the UEFA Conference League on November 28, 2024, and has now joined up with the squad for their pre-season tour in Hong Kong.

According to the Daily Mail, the winger is now in line for a potential loan to Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg for 2026-27 as he looks to return to full fitness.

Strasbourg aren’t the only option, however, Frank Lampard’s Coventry have also enquired about the possibility of taking Mudryk on loan.