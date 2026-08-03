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Returning Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in line for Strasbourg loan

Returning Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in line for Strasbourg loan
Returning Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in line for Strasbourg loan ČTK / DPA / Tom Weller

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is reportedly in line to join sister club Strasbourg on loan following the end of his doping ban.

The 25-year-old has been cleared to return to football immediately following a resolution to his four-year doping ban with an agreement between the player, the English FA, and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

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Mudryk hasn’t played a game since the 2-0 victory against Heidenheim in the UEFA Conference League on November 28, 2024, and has now joined up with the squad for their pre-season tour in Hong Kong.

According to the Daily Mail, the winger is now in line for a potential loan to Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg for 2026-27 as he looks to return to full fitness.

Strasbourg aren’t the only option, however, Frank Lampard’s Coventry have also enquired about the possibility of taking Mudryk on loan.

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Mykhailo MudrykStrasbourgChelseaPremier LeagueLigue 1Football transfers