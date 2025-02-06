Southampton's Amo-Ameyaw praises fans as he makes his deadline day move to Strasbourg

Youngster Sam Amo-Ameyaw thanked Southampton and their supporters after completing his deadline day move to Strasbourg.

The 18-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side on loan with an obligation to buy, signing a five-year deal in the summer.

In his farewell message, Amo-Ameyaw expressed gratitude for his time at Saints, where he made 12 appearances and scored once.

On Instagram, he said: "I’d like to thank everyone at Southampton for making my time there a real learning experience.

"Thank you to the fans for believing in me the moment I first stepped on the pitch. I will never forget your support!

"To the staff and teammates, I wish you the best of luck moving forward with this club."