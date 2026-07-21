Why Barcelona may regret losing World Cup hero Ferran Torres as PSG circle

For Ferran Torres, everything could well have changed in the space of the last few days.

Along with Andres Iniesta, the Barcelona striker has become only the second Spanish player in history to have scored a World Cup final-winning goal, and as such, is likely to be immortalised forevermore.

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World Cup goal may have caused a rethink

In that one moment, however, Barcelona may have foreseen a problem.

That's because, whilst Ferran has been a reliable understudy to Robert Lewandowski during the Polish international's time at the club, that's realistically all he's ever been.

The only time 'The Shark' got a run in the first team coincided with an injury to Lewandowski.

Even with the legendary striker having moved on, consistent and daily updates on Barcelona's pursuit of Julian Alvarez and/or other big-name centre-forwards would suggest that Ferran will again be relegated to being a second-choice for Hansi Flick.

Barca keen to keep 'The Shark'

For a player that showed precisely what he was capable of - just as he did when he played regularly for the Catalans - that's not going to work, particularly given his age.

At 26, he's coming into what are normally thought to be a football player's peak years, and arguably, he's not going to want to spend them on the bench for the most part.

Reports in Spain have now indicated, however, that Barca are keen to hold onto a player who has just 12 months left on his current contract.

With Paris Saint-Germain courting the striker, whose value will arguably have increased thanks to his World Cup heroics, there's no guarantee that he'll want to stay in Catalonia, given the reticence up to this point to have him as a regular starter in the Barca XI.

65 goals in 207 appearances

From a financial perspective, if Ferran were to stay put, then Barca would have to pay his former employers, Man City, a premium of €8 million, which was agreed as part of the contract that took him to Camp Nou in the first place.

If he moves on to PSG or elsewhere, then the Catalan giants get a much-needed windfall, but they lose out on the services of a player who has scored 65 goals in 207 official appearances.

Ferran Torres' xG map for LaLiga 2025/26 Opta by StatsPerform

Fail to land Alvarez, too, and Barca will begin the season without a recognised centre-forward, which is clearly an unacceptable situation to be in.

Of course, Ferran's own intentions could dictate the way that this situation evolves, and it's worth pondering on what he would bring to whichever team he lines up for in 2026/27.

One of the best attackers at the club?

Aside from his aforementioned goals, he's also provided 16 league assists, with only Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha having a higher amount of goal contributions since Torres joined the club.

From January 2022, when he put pen to paper, until the end of the 2025/26 campaign, Ferran's shot accuracy of 55.77% is only narrowly behind that of Joao Felix (57.81%) and Lewandowski (58.22%), and only the Pole's 21.29% shot conversion was better than Ferran's 18.64% over the past few seasons among players who played at least 60 games for the Catalans.

Ferran Torres radar graphic for LaLiga 2025/26 Opta by StatsPerform

Taking penalties out of the equation actually sees Torres come ever closer to the top of the pile with a shot conversion rate of 24.03% to Lewandowski's 25.18%.

Barcelona are renowned for their passing game, of course, but with a 79.76% completion, Ferran's is, unfortunately, one of the worst returns in the squad for the period he's been there.

Lewandowski's 75.09% did him no favours either, though the reality is that strikers are paid to score goals and not necessarily to be amongst the best passers in the side.

Barcelona could be left to rue losing Ferran

Furthermore, one could legitimately argue that Ferran's style is so much more suited to the Barca way.

Under Hansi Flick, the squad have done incredibly well by having a target man to look for, though they've always been well served in the past by having a more diminutive striker who is adept at playing off the shoulder of the last defender and making use of balls over the top or in behind the back four.

His movement has improved immeasurably over the time he's been at the club, and it's surely in Barca's best interests to ensure he stays at the club for the next few seasons.

Whether Alvarez signs or not, Ferran is playing his way into form and, as his finish in the final showed, the confidence is oozing out of every pore.

Barca will be kicking themselves if he ultimately plumps for a PSG switch, only to go on and show the football world the excellence that the Catalans have kept under wraps more often than not.