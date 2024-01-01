Riolo tells Real Madrid striker Mbappe: I hope you get every penny from PSG

French pundit Daniel Riolo is backing Kylian Mbappe over his legal battle with PSG.

The Real Madrid striker has rejected mediation and is taking PSG to court as he seeks an alleged €55m owed in outstanding wages.

Riolo supports Mbappe's decision, stating: "The story of the given word, it is worth nothing. Mbappé is in all his right and I think that, before a normal court, he will win his case.

"Before the League, it will be different, given that Nasser (Al-Khelaifi) is interested in Ligue 1. I am not sure that Mbappé wants a deal, I think he wants to bleed him dry. It is hatred between them. Their image is so degraded that people only want to see Mbappé's greed, they don't want to hear it.

"They confuse Mbappé's performances, everything we can think of him, saying that he is arrogant, that he is bad at the moment. If I am in Mbappé's place, I will go to the last penny. What they did in terms of moral harassment, especially with the digital army, is disgusting."