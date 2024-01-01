Real Madrid striker Mbappe demands €55M owed by PSG

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is chasing former club PSG for outstanding wages and bonuses.

Okdiario says Mbappe is claiming PSG, in which he spent seven seasons, owes him &eurio;55m between uncollected bonuses and various late salary monthly payments.

Specifically, Mbappe claims that he is owed €36m from the loyalty bonus that was agreed after his last contract renewal, as well as the months of April, May and June, with their corresponding bonuses as well.

After seeking the payment directly from the club, without success, Mbappe and his advisors are now raising the complaint to the legal commission of the LFP (French Professional League) and has also contacted UEFA through the FFF (French Football Federation).

However, PSG are insisting there was an agreement with Mbappe at the signing of his past contract that he would sacrifice €80m if he left the club for nothing. But there is nothing on paper, insist Mbappe's team.