Real Madrid striker Mbappe and PSG urged to enter mediation over €55M dispute

Following a meeting of lawyers from both sides, the LFP's Legal Commission has ruled that both PSG and Kylian Mbappé must accept mediation to avoid going to court.

The dispute is over unpaid bonuses that the player is claiming from the Parisian club and which he had raised with the French league.

Advertisement Advertisement

This morning, representatives of the Real Madrid striker and the Parisian club met to settle and present their respective allegations.

PSG argued that Mbappé had agreed to forgive €55m of wages and bonuses, before being reinstated with the rest of his teammates on August 12, 2023.

The player's lawyers, for their part, claimed various unpaid amounts, arguing that the verbal commitment was not binding as nothing was put in writing. PSG, meanwhile, recalls the words uttered by Mbappe on January 3, after the French Super Cup against Toulouse, stating that "whatever happened, all parties were protected."

The LFP's Legal Committee has invited PSG and Mbappé to come to an agreement, with the primary objective of not taking the case to court so that it does not have a long legal process.