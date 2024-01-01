PSG president Al-Khelaifi forgets Mbappe: A great spirit amongst the players like NEVER before

Tribal Football
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists they're showing there's life after Kylian Mbappe.

Al-Khelaifi says he's happy with the state of PSG after Mbappe's departure for Real Madrid.

He told Marca:  "Over the past year, I am very proud of our fantastic transformation at Paris Saint-Germain, based on youth, talent and, above all, the collective.

"This is the basis of our next phase of development without forgetting the efforts on the pitch with our new training centre in Poissy or the incorporation of a major American investor (Arctos) into our entity.

"Luis Enrique and our sports advisor Luis Campos have done a great job. They tell me there is an incredibly positive spirit in the team in training, like never before, with enthusiasm and ambition to succeed together."

