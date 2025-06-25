Mascherano urges Messi to be 'angry' at PSG for Club World Cup clash

Lionel Messi will face his former club Paris Saint-Germain for the first time since leaving them for Inter Miami

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano is hoping that Lionel Messi's memories of his unhappy time at Paris Saint-Germain will fire him up for Sunday's clash between the two teams in the Club World Cup.

Miami were surprise qualifiers from Group A after beating Porto and drawing with Palmeiras and Al Ahly and now face the daunting task of playing the recently crowned European champions.

Messi joined Miami after two seasons in the French capital and made clear he had not enjoyed his time with PSG.

"It's clear that it would better for us if he was angry, because he's one of those players who, when he has something in mind, gives a bit extra," Mascherano told ESPN.

The Argentine coach was clear though that the emotions will be less than if Messi were up against PSG on European soil rather than facing his old team in Atlanta.

"I think that's in the past now, it's another story. Also, the fact that it's here in the United States, I don't think the atmosphere will be the same, but what we will try to do is play a great game. We know that in order to have a chance, we have to play a perfect game, and well, we'll go for it," he said.

After joining Miami in Major League Soccer, Messi reflected on his time in Paris saying it had been "difficult".

"I spent two years that I didn’t enjoy. I wasn’t happy on a day-to-day basis, with the training sessions, the games, I found it hard to adapt to all that," he said.

'He's the best'

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will face a very different PGS to the one that he left with the club, having been transformed under Spanish coach Luis Enrique.

Luis Enrique is a familiar face for several of the Miami team who played under him at Barcelona.

Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Messi and Mascherano all featured for Enrique's Barca, winning the treble under him in 2015.

"I've said it infinite times: For me, he's the best – I think not just as a coach, but also how he manages the group," said Alba, who also worked with Luis Enrique with the Spanish national team.

"He's a phenomenon. I'm excited to see him, as well as his entire staff. I'll give him a hug but when the ref blows the opening whistle, try to beat him. Which is what all of us here are trying to do" added the left-back.

Suarez, who scored in the 2-2 draw with Palmeiras on Monday, was also full of praise for the Spanish coach.

"For me, along with Maestro (Oscar) Tabarez of the (Uruguay) national team, he was the most important coach of my career, for what they taught me, for what I learned in the day-to-day with them," he said.

"He's a coach who influenced me greatly. I already had a competitive DNA, but he injected even more into me. He taught me how to move within a space where I had to play a role I wasn't used to, not touching the ball a lot … Not to mention on a personal level, a relationship of great respect and admiration for what he generated for us as players."

Mascherano, in his first club coaching job, said he remains a personal friend of the PSG coach and his family.

"That is the beautiful thing about football sometimes. You face these kind of things and, well, in my opinion, I do not deserve this as a coach just yet. But yes, it will be a very beautiful opportunity.

"I always wish him all the best; that won't be the case for Sunday. I hope luck will be on our side on Sunday. But yes, I have a very good relationship with him. I appreciate him a lot," he said.