Bayern Munich star and Arsenal target Kimmich receives offer from Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal transfer target Joshua Kimmich has received his first concrete offer to leave Bayern Munich this summer from Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

The experienced Germany international could leave on a free transfer this summer once his contract expires and with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey set to leave this summer, he has been linked with a move to North London to fill the gap for manager Mikel Arteta.

However, PSG have admired the 30-year-old for some time and have now reportedly made a contract proposal according to Metro Uk talks have been held with his representatives but no agreement has been reached so far which is good news for the Gunners.

The French champions are said to have offered Kimmich a four-year deal but Bayern are still optimistic that a resolution with their current captain can be found and that he will stay at the club who are currently cruising to another Bundesliga title.

Further talks between the two parties are planned and are set to get underway imminently as Bayern seek to keep the versatile midfielder who is a top target for many sides such as Arsenal and PSG who need experienced players who can play in multiple positions.