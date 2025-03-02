Tribal Football
Menez: What would've happened if I hadn't rejected Man Utd and Sir Alex?
Former Monaco and AC Milan star Jeremy Menez has revisited almost joining Manchester United during his career.

Menez admits he was wanted by former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson as a teenager.

He told L'Equipe: "History is known, but I almost signed to Manchester United when I was 16-17 years old.

"I had visited Old Trafford and Alex Ferguson went to Longjumeau (Essonne) accompanied by his staff, to visit my father and try to convince him. It was me who had the last word and, in the end, I do not regret having signed pro in Sochaux.

"But I can still ask myself the question of what would have been my career if I had joined United at that time: obviously, I would not would have been a starter when I arrived but I would have joined the pro group and then no one can knows what could have happened..."

