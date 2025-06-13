Monaco offer Paul Pogba fresh two-year deal

Monaco have offered World Cup winner Paul Pogba a two-year deal after he officially became available to play following his 18-month doping ban.

The 32-year-old was initially handed a four-year ban for his doping offences before it was reduced to 18-months following a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Pogba became available to play earlier this year and now looks set to sign for Ligue 1 Side Monaco, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations between the two parties will continue over the weekend with the club keen to make him a part of their project.

Monaco are also working on a deal to sign unwanted Barcelona winger Ansu Fati as he seeks to revitalize his career.