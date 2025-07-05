PSG star Dembele reflects on career-best season: It was historic

PSG ace Ousmane Dembele has reflected on a career-best season.

The former Barcelona attacker won the Quadruple with PSG last season, collecting the Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and French Super Cup titles.

With PSG still alive in the Club World Cup, Dembele said: "I'm fine. I had a small injury with the French national team during the Nations League. After the tests, I was told it wasn't very serious. So I took my time before returning to the pitch. I could have returned a little earlier, but I really wanted to get back to full fitness and today I feel really good.

"Historic season? Yes, that's what I wanted. I signed for Paris Saint-Germain to experience moments like these. This year has been exceptional, collectively and personally. It's been fantastic, but we want more. When you try... you always want more! 33 goals and 13 assists? It's fantastic, they're fantastic numbers, my best in the Champions League. Above all, being voted best player of the competition, it's something special.

"I was very happy because when you see all the players who play in this competition... there are greats! When they tell you that you were the best, it's incredible! I wanted to have a great season, score a lot of goals and be decisive, and I did it. The coach repositioned me as number 9, and that helped me a lot.

"My teammates also helped me. But I think it's my mentality (the confidence, my state of mind) that has changed since the beginning of the season, especially in front of goal."