PSG plan massive bid for Barcelona defender Kounde

Carlos Volcano
PSG want to bring Barcelona defender Jules Kounde back to France.

The European champions are in the market for a new defensive addition and Kounde is the focus, reports Footboom.

Barca are prepared to sell the France international and PSG are willing to put €100m on the table to convince the Blaugrana to part with the defender.

For his part, Kounde is open to leaving Barca this summer - but only to the right club. The former Bordeaux prospect has two years left on his deal.

PSG coach Luis Enrique has already approved the move.

