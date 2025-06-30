Tribal Football
Neves delighted with double in PSG rout of Inter Miami

PSG whiz Joao Neves was proud of his double in their Club World Cup victory over Inter Miami.

PSG are into the quarterfinals after Sunday's 4-0 in their round of 16 tie.

Neves struck twice and said afterwards: "We played a very good match even though we were leading 4-0, we continued to play our game. It's the first time I've scored a double in a match so I'm very happy but I'm especially happy with the team's victory.

"What's next? We're coming in with the same confidence, we're going to play our game regardless of the opponent, we have confidence, we're a little tired but we're going to get much better."

Teammate Ousmane Dembele, who made his first appearance of the tournament due to an injury, also said: "I'm doing well, I wanted to get back into the rhythm after three weeks off the pitch. It feels good to be back with this match, this 4-0 victory and qualification."

