Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Liverpool agree British record Florian Wirtz transfer
Man United set massive Alejandro Garnacho asking price
Man United release TEN players ahead of summer overhaul

PSG president Al-Khelaifi seeks Mbappe peace: A small conflict, but I wish him the best

Carlos Volcano
PSG president Al-Khelaifi seeks Mbappe peace: A small conflict, but I wish him the best
PSG president Al-Khelaifi seeks Mbappe peace: A small conflict, but I wish him the bestLaLiga
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has offered some kind words to former captain Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe left a PSG team last summer for Real Madrid which finished this past season as Quadruple winners of the Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and French Super Cup titles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked if he regretted not having Mbappe with PSG last season, Al-Khelaifi said:  "I don't regret it. I think I have to thank Kylian , honestly, because he's also given a lot to the club.

"Him, Messi, Neymar, Ibrahimovic, all the players... Because it was a very important period for the club. 

"We're lucky this year without him, but I also wish him the best, because I have great respect for the big stars, the great players. Even if we have a small conflict, honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I wish him the best."

Al-Khelaifi then smiled on France 5's 'C à vous' programme: "What I don't wish him is the best when he plays against us!"

Mentions
Ligue 1Mbappe KylianPSGReal MadridLaLiga
Related Articles
PSG president Al-Khelaifi enjoys Mbappe dig; hails Luis Enrique: He forbids us!
Real Madrid star Mbappe insists: I'm happy for PSG
Enrique: PSG needed to change approach after Mbappe farewell