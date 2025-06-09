PSG president Al-Khelaifi enjoys Mbappe dig; hails Luis Enrique: He forbids us!

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has enjoyed a dig at former club captain Kylian Mbappe after winning the Champions League.

PSG, after Mbappe's departure for Real Madrid a year ago, finished the season as Quadruple winners. PSG won the French Super Cup, Coupe de France, Ligue Une and Champions League titles.

Speaking to Al Kass, Al-Khelaifi said: "It is easier to score goals in La Liga than in Ligue 1. Luis Enrique proudly represented Ligue 1 and defended it against the Premier League fans who called it the Farmers League.

"We ended up beating Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Champions League this season."

He also spoke about the man many consider the team's biggest star: "Ousmane Dembélé deserves the Ballon d'Or, not only for his technical ability, but also for his personality. He gives his all on and off the pitch."

Luis Enrique forbids PSG from buying such players

Al-Khelaifi then went onto heap praise on coach Luis Enrique, who he says has transformed the club's culture and approach to the team building.

"He is the best coach to develop young players. He likes young players. For example, buying a 28 or 27-year-old player is impossible for him, forbidden, he absolutely does not want it. He likes all players who are 21 or 22 years old. Have you noticed the latest players we have recruited? The oldest is 23 or 24, no more," Al-Khelaifi said initially, before continuing.

"Luis Enrique likes a fighting spirit, he likes a player who gives his all, who runs a lot on the pitch, who is generous in his effort. How do we work? (Transfers chief) Luis Campos has to present the player to the coach. The coach has to study how he plays, his value, his price and other aspects.

"There has to be an agreement, an agreement between everyone, even if each has their role. For everything that concerns scouting, it is Luis Enrique who has to approve the player. He has to be convinced that the player fits into his future project. Then, we, the management, also give our approval."