Tribal Football
Most Read
Lille defender Meunier on signing for Man Utd: If they ever ask me, I’ll cycle there!
Ex-Man Utd star slams Garnacho over haircut obsession
Departing Man Utd midfielder Eriksen admits one career regret
Inter Milan make Man Utd striker Hojlund their main target as he prepares to leave

Real Madrid star Mbappe insists: I'm happy for PSG

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid star Mbappe insists: I'm happy for PSG
Real Madrid star Mbappe insists: I'm happy for PSGLaLiga
Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe insists there's no envy towards former club PSG after their Champions League title triumph.

Mbappe left PSG for Real Madrid last summer, with the Parisians ending this past season as Champions League, Ligue 1 and Coupe de France Treble winners sans their former captain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I didn't leave too soon; my story with PSG was over. I am not bitter; I had reached the end of the road," said France captain Mbappe, who scored 256 goals for PSG.

"I tried everything, and it was destiny that meant it had to happen without me.

"PSG winning the Champions League without me doesn't affect me. I was happy - I think they deserved it.

"They've had so many years where they struggled. I've been there too; I've played in every Champions League stage in Paris except for the victory.

"They're the best team in Europe. I don't remember seeing a team win 5-0 in a major final."

Mentions
Champions LeagueLigue 1Mbappe KylianPSGReal MadridLaLiga
Related Articles
Enrique: PSG needed to change approach after Mbappe farewell
Kroos, Gerrard hail PSG coach Enrique as genuine legend
Kylian Mbappe sends message to PSG after Champions League victory