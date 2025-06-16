PSG not dropping plans for Bournemouth defender Zabarnyi

PSG have not dropped their pursuit of Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarnyi.

While a deal couldn't be struck before last week's Club World Cup deadline, PSG have not shelved their interest, says the Daily Mail.

The Ukraine international has already agreed terms with PSG over a five-year contract.

While reluctant to sell, Bournemouth will part with Zabarnyi for £70m this summer.

The Cherries face having to rebuild their defence before the start of the new season, with Dean Huijsen now sold to Real Madrid, Milos Kerkez on his way to Liverpool and now potentially Zabarnyi joining PSG.